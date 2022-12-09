Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date officially revealed for March

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date is set for March 17, 2023, and there's a hot new trailer that debuted at the 2022 Game Awards packed with action

Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date: Cal Kestis with his droid companion BD-1
Ian Boudreau

Updated:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

A new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted at the Game Awards December 8. In it, we see more of Cal Kestis’ next adventure, and learn from lead actor Cameron Monaghan that the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date has been set for March 17, 2023.

The trailer, which you can view below, also shows off a ton of new moves for Cal – he rides native creatures, dual-wields lightsabers, and works in tandem with a new friend in the middle of some of the intense Soulslike combat sequences.

YouTube Thumbnail

 

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best Star Wars games for PC, and one of the best Soulslike games out there as well – we’re eager to see what this new adventure has in store.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

