Where to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate

Are you searching for the location of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate? The Zygg and Wini dataslate is an optional objective in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Zygg is someone you’ll meet early on in the campaign. Her friend Wini, meanwhile, is someone she’ll visit halfway through. Eventually, you’ll need to lend them a hand, and our guide will help you do just that.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate is just one of many rumors or side quests in the game. Most will lead you to areas that you’ll visit as part of the story, while others take you off the beaten path. These are fairly rewarding, though, as you might unlock new functions and rewards, such as aquarium fish and High Republic chambers.

Meeting Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini

After completing the Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary arc, you can talk to Monk the Barkeep in Pyloon’s Saloon. You’ll then be told of a rumor to help out Zygg in the swamp. It just so happens that the main quest takes you to the Viscid Bog, which has a crashed Lucrehulk Separatist Battleship.

Make your way to the marked location and ride the Relter all the way to the middle of the swamp. There, you’ll find Zygg and Wini inside a hut. Once you talk to Wini, she’ll remark that she lost her dataslate somewhere and she doesn’t know where it is. Come to think of it, you won’t have a way of getting it either, at least at this stage of the campaign.

How to get the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lift and Slam Force Power

As such, you’ll want to proceed further until you reach the bowels of the Lucrehulk. A short cutscene will play and, afterward, Cal will learn the Lift and Slam Force Power.

This ability becomes integral, as it allows you to manipulate objects by raising them or sending them crashing down. Examples include walls, gates, platforms, and turrets. Use this throughout the facility until, eventually, you’ll end up fighting a boss, which allows you to escape.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate

The Zygg and Wini dataslate can be found in the Viscid Bog by using the Lift ability to raise a nearby pillar.

Once you’re back in Viscid Bog, return to the hut. Check the side and you’ll notice a rock formation that’s highlighted. Use your Lift ability here to raise the entire pillar. With it, you’ll be able to grab onto the metal grates and circle around it. Be quick since the pillar will gradually sink back into the bog.

Once you reach the top of the pillar, jump across to the nearby spire and grab the dataslate. Return it to your pals to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate objective. This will automatically recruit Wini as an NPC in the cantina, though she won’t really offer a special function or mechanic.

In any case, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Zygg and Wini dataslate is just one of many side quests that you can tackle. Don’t forget to revisit Pyloon’s Saloon whenever you’re done with major story beats to hear of new rumors. When you’re not running around completing quests, why not search for all Cal Kestis cosmetics or BD-1 cosmetics to get a shiny new, or old, look?