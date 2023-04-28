How to find all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics

Are you searching for all Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics? These allow you to change the appearance of the game’s hero, and are strewn across the universe. We’ve spent dozens of hours in the game rooting out these cosmetics, including hard-to-find items, such as Cal’s tactical set and hunter set.

We’ll show you how to get these goodies as you explore various planets. The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics are just one category of collectibles in the game. You can also head out on the search for BD-1 parts, Lightsaber parts, Blaster parts, and weapon materials.

How to unlock Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics

You can access the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics by opening the menu and going to the customization screen. There, you’ll see five types: hairstyles, beards, jackets, shirts, and pants. You can come up with your own combinations to give Cal a unique look.

There are multiple ways to obtain these items. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely need to use certain Force Powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Likewise, there are outfits obtained as full sets already, and those that need to be discovered individually. In most cases, you’ll also need to search for that attire’s material or color palette.

Cal Kestis cosmetics available by default or from purchases

Below, we list down the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics that you’ll start out with from the get-go. Some are dependent on purchasing certain editions of the game.

Available by default:

Hair: Survivor

Beard: Shaven

Jacket: No Jacket

Jacket: Survivor

Shirt: Survivor

Pants: Survivor

Available if you pre-ordered the game:

Jacket: Hermit

Pants: Hermit

Available if you purchase the deluxe edition:

Jacket: Scoundrel

Jacket: Rebel Hero

Shirt: Scoundrel

Shirt: Rebel Hero

Pants: Scoundrel

Pants: Rebel Hero

Cal Kestis cosmetics available from Doma and Priorite shards

These items can be yours by exchanging Priorite shards with Doma. The vendor NPC is located in Rambler’s Reach outpost, just across from Pyloon’s Saloon.

Hair: Headband

Hair: Hawk

Hair: Windswept

Hair: Shag

Hair: Buzzcut

Beard: Extended Mustache

Jacket: Corsair

Jacket: Frontier

Jacket: Commander

Jacket: Bandolier

Shirt: Commander

Shirt: Frontier

Shirt: Outrider

Shirt: Training Shirt

Pants: Frontier

Pants: Outrider

Cal Kestis hairstyles from chests

Mullet

Location: Koboh – Derelict Dam

You can learn more in our m ullet location guide.

Scrapper

Location: Koboh – Southern Reach

After meeting Mosey for the first time, head downhill. You’ll see a rock formation with a small nook within.

Crew Cut

Location: Koboh – Basalt Rift

Past the fast travel point, you’ll see a marble archway and some Stormtroopers next to the chest.

Bun

Location: Koboh – Riverbed Watch

In a small camp directly above the fast travel point at the tower. You might need to circle around to reach it.

Center Part

Location: Koboh – Forward Control Tower

As you head to the Lucrehulk’s control center, you’ll tag a fast travel point. One of the rooms here has a breakable container. Cast Lift and Slam to get your reward.

Cal Kestis beards from chests

Short Beard

Location: Koboh – Derelict Dam/Southern Reach

This is just past the Pit Droid and the crashed ship.

Full Beard

Location: Koboh – Southern Reach

After talking to Mosey, head down the sloping path. You should see the chest off to your left near another NPC.

Full Goatee and Mustache

Location: Koboh – Devastated Settlement

This requires you to advance further into this area as you’re completing the Stone Spires main mission. Use the Relter at the courtyard/manse to reach the opposite cliffs. To your right, there’s a cavern with a steep drop, but you should be able to cross the gap to get the chest.

Short Goatee

Location: Koboh – Loading Gantry

As Cal makes his way into the stronghold’s entrance, Bode will lower a container. Past that point, the duo will battle a few bedlam raiders and droids. You should also see the chest.

Light Mustache and Patch

Location: Koboh – Mountain Ascent

After passing through the green barrier, you’ll see a pool of water with several angry creatures. Dive underwater to get the chest.

Mustache and Patch

Location: Koboh – Mountain Ascent

This is right next to the pool of water mentioned above. You’ll be able to use your Force Lift to open a doorway.

Goatee and Mustache

Location: Koboh – Corroded Silo (Southern Reach)

From the hilltop where you met Mosey, check the silo’s dome. You can use Force Lift to open it. As you traverse the interior via wall running and air dashing, you’ll eventually reach this chest. This area also leads to the Chamber of Fortitude Jedi temple, which has a BD-1 material and a perk.

Cal Kestis jackets from chests

Bomber

Location: Koboh – Hunter’s Quarry

Just a short distance away from Rambler’s Reach Outpost, you’ll see the Hunter’s Quarry zone. Head to the far side of the valley and enter the small cave.

Wanderer

Location: Koboh – Bygone Settlement

You’ll arrive at this area after finishing the Forest Array main mission. Using your Nekko mount, hop up the rock formation to tag a fast travel point. From there, use your traversal methods to reach the walkway up top.

Poncho

Location: Koboh – Fort Kah’lin

You can learn more in our Poncho location guide.

Exile

Location: Jedah – Cere’s Base

Eventually, you’ll be asked to go to Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. This will unlock one of the base’s exits. Head to the right, and you’ll see this at the edge of the bluffs.

Drifter

Location: Koboh – Viscid Bog

Proceed further into the swamps until you meet Zygg and Winni in their hut. You’ll notice a rock formation. You won’t need to use Force Lift since you can just hop on it to grab the chest.

Drifter Materials

Location: Koboh – Mountain Ascent

The chest is close to where you found the two beard cosmetics. There’s a crashed TIE Fighter here. Behind it is a container that you can destroy using Lift and Slam.

Duelist

Location: Shattered Moon

This section of the Shattered Moon becomes accessible on your second visit as part of the story. In one area, you’ll have to fight enemies while a laser is firing. Check the side for segments that you can wall run on.

Mountaineer

Location: Koboh – Harvest Ridge

This part borders a couple of zones. You should see a small cave with a Bilemaw. You’ll want to loop around and grab the vines to get across. You’ll then need to use your Jedi Mind Trick on an NPC named Garra, and she’ll allow you to open the chest.

Cal Kestis shirts from chests

Bomber

Location: Koboh – Fort Kah’lin

Check the stronghold and head behind the troop transport train.

Cal Kestis pants from chests



Wanderer

Location: Koboh – Harvest Ridge

Atop a cliffside area overlooking a farming facility. You’ll also see Ashe and DD-EC, the two NPCs that you need to talk to as part of the Musician and Their Droid side quest.

Commander

Location: Jedha – Arid Flats

You’ll reach this area as part of the main story when you’re heading to Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. The chest is next to the fast travel point.

Rare Cal Kestis cosmetic outfit sets

Tactical Set

Location: Various areas in Koboh.

You can learn more in our Tactical Set guide .

Hunter

Location: Various areas in Koboh.

You can learn more in our Hunter Set guide .

Jedi Set

Location: Jedha – Crypt of Uhrma

You’ll visit this location while you’re on your way to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. As you circle around the village at the base of the mountain, you’ll reach the Crypt of Uhrma fast travel point. You’ll then reach a meditation chamber. You can wall run to reach this ornate chest. It rewards you with the full set, which consists of the jacket, pants, and their respective materials and color palettes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis lore

Cal Kestis became a Jedi Knight during the Galactic Empire’s reign, and survived the purge that destroyed the Jedi Order. He lived alone on the planet Bracca for some time until he had an altercation with the Inquisitorius and went on the run, before deciding to restore the Jedi Order.

After the events of the Clone Wars, he was hunted for being a traitor to the Galactic Republic until his mentor, General Tapal, sacrificed himself to save Cal. He then returned to Bracca in exile to work for the Scrapper Guild before being discovered by the Inquisitors of the Empire.

He then joined the crew of the Stinger Mantis starship and befriended the droid BD-1, former Jedi Cere Junda, the Mantis’ captain Greez Dritus, and the Nightsister Merrin.

In order to start a new generation of Jedi the friends set out on a mission to locate Eno Cordova’s Jedi holocron for vital information.

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Cal Kestis cosmetics that we’ve found so far. We’ll continue updating our guide soon, so check back for more later. In the meantime, why not search for all of the Blaster upgrades or traversal abilities as you edge closer to finding all of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles that are in the game?