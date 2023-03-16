You can get 14 iconic Star Wars games for cheap on Steam right now

When it comes to the best Star Wars games, there’s never any shortage of debate. Thankfully, if you’ve missed out on some of the highlights that the series has to offer such as Jedi Knight, Knights of the Old Republic, Battlefront, and The Force Unleashed, a sale lets you get them all for cheap on Steam. With the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date just around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up on some classics.

This Star Wars Steam sale bundle includes 14 of the most beloved games from the franchise at a whopping 79% off. That means you’re pretty much paying pennies for each one, and we’re not talking about the kind of bargain bin dross you can find among the dregs of licensed shovelware either. These are among the most popular Star Wars games of all time; classics that you need to play if you’re a big fan of the series.

The Star Wars: Jedi Knight games are among the best action-adventure games from the late ’90s and early 2000s, blending FPS and third-person action as you take control of Imperial-officer-turned-Jedi Kyle Katarn and learn the ways of the Force, bending it to your use across multiple enthralling campaigns.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel likely need no introduction – these are two of the most well-liked RPG games you could find. The first comes from BioWare, which crafted an incredible adventure packed with player choice a compelling light-vs-dark side alignment system, and would then go on to make Mass Effect and Dragon Age in a similar vein. Its sequel, meanwhile, comes from Obsidian Entertainment (of Fallout New Vegas fame), and follows on in excellent fashion.

For a slightly more modern spin, Star Wars The Force Unleashed and its sequel give you that ultimate power fantasy of wielding your force powers to delightfully chaotic ends. Pick up stormtroopers, whip them around to your heart’s content, dangle them tantalisingly over vast drops as they yell for salvation – The Force Unleashed brings out the worst instincts in a person, in the absolute best way.

Perhaps overlooked by some who might be newer to PC gaming is Star Wars Empire at War – one of the best strategy games of its time. This RTS classic is still an excellent time today, with tons packed into the base game. It’s then made even better thanks to the reintroduction of multiplayer support on Steam, along with a whole wealth of fantastic mods to even further enhance your experience.

You’ll also get excellent FPS games Star Wars Republic Commando and Star Wars Dark Forces – the former putting you in charge of an elite squad of troops that you can command, the latter seeing you infiltrate the Empire itself to stop the creation of a devastating new force. Finally, there’s the original Battlefront 2, a great multiplayer game in its own right, Star Wars The Clone Wars Republic Heroes, and Star Wars Starfighter to round out the package.

The Star Wars Collection bundle is £15.95 GBP / $20.99 on Fanatical. All games can be redeemed on Steam. The deal ends on March 19 at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT, or midnight GMT on March 20, so you’ll want to move quickly to take advantage.

