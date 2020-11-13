Stardew Valley 1.5 is “in the home stretch” of development

We’re in the height of new videogame release season, but that doesn’t mean your old favourites are falling by the wayside. Stardew Valley 1.5 is still on the way, and it’s getting close. The game’s developer says the new patch is in the “home stretch”, and it’s a “very big update”, so we should have plenty of content to look forward to.

“The 1.5 update is in the ‘home stretch'”, Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone says on Twitter. “It’s a very big update so there is a lot of polishing and bug fixing necessary to make sure it’s ready. It’ll be very fun to share it with all of you in the near future. I think you’ll be really happy and surprised with all the new stuff!”

We’ve gotten only a few details on what 1.5 will contain so far, and there’s a big variety of new features both big and small. Everything from split-screen co-op to banana trees and the option to move your bed.

There’s also a “significant new piece of end-game content“, so there’ll be reasons to load your old mega-farms back up.

It seemed like farming games peaked with Stardew Valley’s original launch, but it just keeps getting better.