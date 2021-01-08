This Stardew Valley mod lets you sit to restore stamina

There are plenty of big new features in Stardew Valley‘s 1.5 update, but the biggest one of all? Sitting. Okay, well, maybe that’s not as major as a new endgame region and everything, but the ability to sit on chairs does offer a nice spot of role-playing – if not much else. However, one mod aims to make relaxing a little more, er, relaxing.

Sit for Stamina is a simple little mod which, as the name suggests, allows you to sit for stamina. So while you’re resting on a bench or chair, you’ll passively regenerate energy. The mod is customisable via a config file, so you can determine exactly how much regeneration you get. You can either turn it into a game-breaking cheat with a never-ending font of stamina, or a smaller boost for whenever you take a rest.

You can grab Sit for Stamina over on Nexus Mods, courtesy of modder Entoarox. Just sit back, relax, and watch the stamina roll in.

Elsewhere in the world of Stardew Valley mods, Ridgeside Village is here to add another whole new swath of content to the game, and a cooking mod aims to ensure your chances of becoming a master chef.

