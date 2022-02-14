Stardew Valley drops the quiet life with a stock trading mod

Stardew Valley is a tranquil game about escaping the capitalist trappings of the city to tend to a quaint, worn-down farm. It’s only natural, then, that someone has created a mod that sends the grind of the stock market straight to your quiet crop of land. Wait.

Dhamos’ Financial Call Centre mod allows you to contact Zuzu City to buy several different types of stock, such as governmental, domestic, and, uh, crypto. Once you have the mod downloaded, simply head to Joja Mart, select your desired stock, and pick up a Stock Call. After that, all you have to do is find a safe place to stick your new phone and hustle with your stock. Once a few days have passed, you’ll have your profits. To the moon!

Governmental stocks are your safest bet as they have an 18% profit margin with no chance of a financial loss. On the other end of the spectrum, though, is crypto stock. Dhamos describes this one as the option for those who “have money, but want more money”. There’s a 0.5% chance of you becoming a multi-millionaire with this one.

Dhamos has plans for the future of the mod, too. The modder wants to add a secondary market that’ll allow you to reinvest your stocks for even more profits. “Probabilities of good and bad scenarios” coming out of that, they say. They’re also adding ‘shiny contracts’, which will add a way to make silver quality stocks like high risk and crypto compatible with favoured trades.

In broader Stardew Valley news, creator Eric’ ConcernedApe’ Barone has revealed that he’s working on another new game beside Haunted Chocolatier. Don’t worry, though, as he has also said that “there’s always room for improvement” with Stardew Valley, so we may get more updates yet.

For more of the best Stardew Valley mods in the meantime, though, you can follow that link.