Stardew Valley may get more updates: “there’s always room for improvement”

It’s possible that Stardew Valley may yet receive a 1.6 update, or at least further updates after last month’s minor patch to fix some long-standing bugs. In a new interview with developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, he says that – despite moving on to Haunted Chocolatier – “there’s always room for improvement” on Stardew Valley.

Last month, Barone released a couple of updates for Stardew Valley – versions 1.5.5 and 1.5.6. While the developer teased new content with the earlier patch, when 1.5.6 finally showed up it only had a few minor fixes to the game’s mod support – welcome, for sure, but not what players were hoping for.

Beyond that, it’s been over a year since the release of Stardew Valley’s substantial 1.5 update and players were probably hoping for a 1.6 version to offer something similar. Now, in an interview with Vgkami on Haunted Chocolatier, Barone suggests it might still happen – but he currently doesn’t have any plans either way.

“I don’t want to make any promises for more updates, and I also don’t want to say definitively that it’s finished,” Barone replies when asked about the possibility of further “major updates” for Stardew Valley. “I think the game is in a very good place as it is, so I don’t think it’s necessary to add more to it. But at the same time, there’s always room for improvement.” So it sounds like there is hope, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a 1.6 update anytime soon.

One thing Stardew Valley fans can look forward to, however, is ConcernedApe’s new game Haunted Chocolatier. Elsewhere in the interview, Barone confirmed that it would definitely feature Stardew-like relationships – although they may work “differently this time around”.