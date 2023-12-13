Starfield set for AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS upgrade “early next year”

Despite its status as an AMD sponsored title, Starfield actually has more features available to gamers with Nvidia GPUs. This is all set to change “early next year”, however, as support for FSR 3 and Intel XeSS is due to arrive in the Besthesda RPG via an upcoming update.

Right now, the best graphics card for Starfield are those from Nvidia, due in part to their ability to use features like DLSS Frame Generation and Super Sampling. Meanwhile, those without team green pixel pushers, be they from AMD or Intel, only have FSR 2 and CAS at their disposal.

Now, months after the launch of both Starfield and FSR 3, Bethesda has finally confirmed the technology is coming to the game. This news comes via a comment made by the company’s Reddit account, which states “expect an update early next year that will include a large number of “in-progress” quest fixes as well as FSR3 [sic] and XeSS.”

FSR 3, otherwise known as FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, should replace the existing FSR 2 solution and introduce improved upscaling quality as well as Frame Generation. However, while the former is supported on a wide range of older GPUs, the latter requires more modern models (Radeon RX 5000 series / GeForce RTX 2000 series and above).

Meanwhile, Intel XeSS could prove to be the better upscaler for Radeon and Arc graphics cards, versus FSR 3. While it doesn’t pack an equivalent to Frame Generation, it does use deep learning, like DLSS, to improve fidelity. We’ll need to test this for ourselves before drawing any firm conclusions, though, of course.

In the meantime, check out our piece on Starfield travelling updates due in the near future. We’ll be sure to update our best Starfield settings guide once these features drop, so be sure to give it a read if you’re preparing for a galactic venture.