Best Starfield settings speculation

A few tweaks to your Starfield settings can help astronomically boost your frame rate while keeping Bethesda's sci-fi universe looking stellar.

Published:

PC games hardwareStarfield

What are the best Starfield settings? Just like actual astronauts blasting off into space, performing a launch status check of your Starfield settings will save you from a choppy flight and even adventure-ending crashes. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to get this Bethesda RPG running with out of this world performance with visuals to match, and we’re here to help your frame rates blast off.

Before heading out on interplanetary voyages, come back to down earth and make sure your PC meets the Starfield system requirements, as you may need to postpone your launch otherwise. It’s also worth noting that unlike the console versions of the game, Starfield fps isn’t arbitrarily capped and will vary depending on the power of your system and which Starfield settings you opt for.

Best Starfield settings: An NPC stands against a chainlink fence in a dimly lit room

What are the best Starfield settings?

We estimate that the best Starfield settings will include some application of the AMD FSR upscaler, but we’ll need to test the game for ourselves before providing more definitive options.

Since Starfield is the first Bethesda game to run on Creation Engine 2, we can’t draw from previous examples like Fallout 76 or Skyrim to foresee what settings will be available in the options menu.

However, we do know that it looks like there will be no Starfield Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS support, making AMD FSR the only upscaler likely to be available to use. That said, AMD FSR 3 could debut in Starfield, providing a brand-new way to boost fps on non-GeForce graphics cards.

We’ll be sure to update our settings guide come the Starfield release date, and provide insight on whether our Starfield Steam Deck hopes will be dashed or not. Fingers crossed we’re not out in the cold empty reaches of space.

While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.