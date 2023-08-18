Best Starfield settings speculation

What are the best Starfield settings? Just like actual astronauts blasting off into space, performing a launch status check of your Starfield settings will save you from a choppy flight and even adventure-ending crashes. Thankfully, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to get this Bethesda RPG running with out of this world performance with visuals to match, and we’re here to help your frame rates blast off.

Before heading out on interplanetary voyages, come back to down earth and make sure your PC meets the Starfield system requirements, as you may need to postpone your launch otherwise. It’s also worth noting that unlike the console versions of the game, Starfield fps isn’t arbitrarily capped and will vary depending on the power of your system and which Starfield settings you opt for.

What are the best Starfield settings?

We estimate that the best Starfield settings will include some application of the AMD FSR upscaler, but we’ll need to test the game for ourselves before providing more definitive options.



Since Starfield is the first Bethesda game to run on Creation Engine 2, we can’t draw from previous examples like Fallout 76 or Skyrim to foresee what settings will be available in the options menu.

However, we do know that it looks like there will be no Starfield Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS support, making AMD FSR the only upscaler likely to be available to use. That said, AMD FSR 3 could debut in Starfield, providing a brand-new way to boost fps on non-GeForce graphics cards.

We’ll be sure to update our settings guide come the Starfield release date, and provide insight on whether our Starfield Steam Deck hopes will be dashed or not. Fingers crossed we’re not out in the cold empty reaches of space.

