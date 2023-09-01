New AMD Radeon software provides frame rate boost in Starfield

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.8.2 is geared towards improving performance with high-end GPUS, but also includes a Baldur's Gate 3 fix.

Starfield AMD Radeon Software frame rate fps update: a man looks into the camera, with AMD Radeon GPUs appearing on each shoulder.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

AMD

Struggling for frame rate in Starfield? If you’re rocking one of the best graphics cards AMD has to offer, such as the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, AMD has pushed out an update to AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition to help boost your Starfield fps, as well as fix an unfortunate Baldur’s Gate 3 bug.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition is part of team red’s suite of tools to help eke out the best performance from your AMD GPU. It has various functions, including monitoring temperature, voltage, and frame rate while you play, and even recording your gameplay for posterity.

YouTube Thumbnail

The GPU software’s version 23.8.2 Release Notes highlight increased support for Starfield, boosting performance by “up to 16%” at 4K resolution for users rocking an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Unfortunately, those of us sporting a less powerful card, or lower res gaming monitor, are out of luck.

AMD has also fixed an issue with Baldur’s Gate 3 crashing with, “DirectX 11 API set on certain systems with Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.” Good news for anyone still plugging away at Larian Studios’ fantastic RPG adventure.

If you’re looking to get to grips with Bethesda’s space explorer now it’s landed, check out our guides to Starfield traits and Starfield companions.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.

Inspired by the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. As such, his interests lie in whatever AMD and Nvidia are cooking up. That said, he's happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.