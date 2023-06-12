What is the Starfield fps? Frame rate explained

What is the Starfield frame rate? You may have heard that on Xbox consoles, the frame rate for this vast space game will be locked to 30fps. While this fact won’t bother most people, you might be concerned if you own a high-end computer with a high refresh rate display. If an option on PC that gives you a higher, consistent fps exists, it’s only understandable that you’d wish to know in advance.

As the Starfield release date is still a few months away, you could try to solve any potential issues by upgrading your PC. After all, Starfield is a massive open-world game, well, more like an open universe, with a rather ambitiously sized galaxy to explore. As such, Bethesda is being open with the Starfield fps on consoles, but what does this mean for the PC version frame rate?

What is the Starfield frame rate?

The Starfield frame rate on Xbox is locked to 30fps, though your PC performance will depend on your computer’s specs. We have no reason to believe that Bethesda will impose such a low frame rate cap on PC. If your computer meets the highest recommended specs, it could theoretically run Starfield with a frame rate of around 60fps. However, you’d need incredibly powerful hardware to run it above that.

The topic of Starfield’s frame rate has become news because of an interview before the Starfield Direct broadcast. Todd Howard confirmed to IGN that Starfield would be locked to 30fps, whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X or S. In addition, the resolution depends on the system you’re playing it on, as “it’s 4K in the X. It’s 1440 on the S.”

Todd continues by clarifying the reason behind the 30fps lock. “We do lock it at 30, because we want the fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don’t want to sacrifice any of it.” It seems that, in testing, the team at Bethesda has managed higher frame rates, with Todd commenting that “it’s often running way above that. Sometimes it’s 60.” This confirms the engine is capable of running at high frame rates, which suggests the PC version should have no problem going beyond the Xbox’s 30fps cap if you have the right hardware.

Time will tell regarding how many Starfield fps your PC will achieve, but we recommend you look at our Starfield system requirements, as there are other factors to consider, such as needing a whopping 125GB of SSD storage space. We also have details on Starfield companions and every Starfield planet and Starfield faction revealed so far.