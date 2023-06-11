Starfield Constellation Edition comes with a watch and the first DLC

The Starfield showcase is here, and Bethesda has finally unveiled all of the different editions available for its newest RPG game. If you want a serious swag bag, check out what each Starfield edition offers ahead of the full Starfield release date.

There are three editions of Starfield up for grabs: the standard, premium, and Constellation collector’s edition too. We’ve broken down what you get in each and how much they cost below. The standard edition just comes with the game, so don’t worry about that.

Starfield Premium Edition

Here’s everything in the Starfield Premium Edition:

Starfield digital game download with up to five days early access.

Starfield’s first story expansion, Shattered Space.

Starfield constellation skin pack.

Digital soundtrack and art book.

Starfield Constellation Edition

The Constellation Edition is the biggest and most expensive version of Starfield. Here’s what it includes.

Starfield digital game download with up to five days early access.

Starfield’s first story expansion, Shattered Space.

Starfield constellation skin pack.

Starfield steelbook display case.

Digital soundtrack and art book.

Starfield Chronomark smart watch, with the same design as the one you’ll use in-game.

Starfield Constellation patch.

Starfield collector’s case to hold your watch and patch, with its own stylish locking mechanism.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have officially confirmed prices for these editions, but we’ll update this story once we do.

If you weren’t already aware, Starfield is set to launch on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. It will be coming to Game Pass.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase alongside Summer Game Fest. This story will continue to be updated as more information about the breaking news comes to light, but you can check out our news hub for more breaking stories from the Xbox and Bethesda showcases, as well as any other big reveals from the summer of news too.

