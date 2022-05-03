Starfield Game Pass release date

Want to know if Starfield is coming to Game Pass? Now that Microsoft owns Bethesda and all of its properties, this acquisition opens up some interesting possibilities for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Specifically, will Bethesda’s upcoming open-world space game Starfield be coming to Game Pass?

The good news is yes, it is. The better news is that the Starfield game pass debut has been confirmed for day one, meaning you can play the new RPG game straight away as part of your subscription. Since Microsoft owns Bethesda, once Starfield is on Game Pass it’s unlikely to ever leave, unlike plenty of third-party offerings which rotate out of the service eventually.

Just in case you’re someone who is a stickler for the facts, you can go to the official Starfield splash page for all the confirmation you seek. The only potential wiggle room that exists right now is that Starfield is coming to ‘Xbox Game Pass’, which could be considered a separate thing to ‘PC Game Pass’. Starfield is coming to both console and PC, so we’d be very surprised if Microsoft decided to exclude the PC version suddenly.

Starfield game pass

Starfield is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 11, for both PC and console. The Starfield release date is currently set for November 11, though we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a delay just yet like we’ve seen of many games over the past two years.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

That’s all there is to know about Starfield coming to Game Pass. For Bethesda’s other highly anticipated and unreleased open-world game, here’s everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6. Don’t forget to check out our list of the upcoming games launching later this year