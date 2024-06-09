Free Starfield update adds new content and mod creations right now

Starfield is getting a free update today, Sunday June 9, as revealed by Xbox during its Summer Game Fest-adjacent showcase. There’s new gear, new bounties, and loads of fresh content curated by Bethesda in the space game’s finally arrived Creations Club – similar to the one we’ve already got in Skyrim.

That’s right, a new free Starfield update just dropped. The space game still has its Shattered Space DLC on the horizon, but this is great in the meantime. If you’ve been meaning to dive back in you’ll have more bounties to hunt, mods to download, locations to explore, and gear to deck out your space explorer. There are even entirely new Trackers Alliance missions too.

“A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra, the capital of House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure,” Bethesda writes.

Creations brings official mod support to Starfield, and the Creation Kit has just launched on Steam to help modders make even more, and to more easily get it to players.

The new Starfield update is available tonight, Sunday June 9, for free, on PC and consoles. The Starfield Shattered Space release date is just slated for 2024 right now, so we’ll have to wait for a more specific timing.

This article is part of PCGamesN's coverage of the Xbox showcase and Summer Game Fest 2024.

