Xbox Game Pass had insane value in 2023, over $5,000 worth of games

Xbox Game Pass has long been a valuable bargain, but 2023 was a year where the service truly shined for consumers. Microsoft added a landslide of games to different subscription tiers, which totaled over $5,000 worth of games. No other game subscription service had as much value last year, and that’s likely to stay consistent in 2024 based on Microsoft’s push to focus more on the service.

At a glimpse, $5,000 is pretty insane. However, judging from what the service offered last year, it isn’t too surprising. Xbox Game Pass had 50 massive day-one launches, including Starfield, Lies of P, Cocoon, and many other great games. Furthermore, several ongoing multiplayer titles, from No Man’s Sky to Rainbow Six Siege to Sea of Thieves, stayed on Xbox Game Pass throughout 2023 and consistently received updates.

The Loadout crunched down the numbers on the worth of Xbox Game Pass games in 2023, and frankly, whether you were a fan of RPGs or had a knack for artistic indies, subscribers were eating good. The Xbox Game Pass seemed to cover all nooks for a modest monthly payment.

To break this down further, each month in 2023 offered at least over $250 in value on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, months like October had $600 worth of games, including Warhammer 40K Darktide, Like a Dragon Ishin, Cities Skylines 2, and plenty more. Compared to January, the lowest value month at around $280, the service still had bangers like Hi-Fi Rush and Monster Hunter Rise.

2024 is already looking like another major consumer-friendly year for Xbox Game Pass, with games such as Persona 3 Reload, Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2, Avowed, and other highly-anticipated titles arriving on launch day. If 2023 was any indicator, 2024 might offer even more shocking value for subscribers in the long run now that Microsoft seems more in stride to capitalize on the service.

