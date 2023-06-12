Starfield gets surprisingly tasteful themed headset and controller

Starfield is the game on everyone’s lips right now, following the deluge of info for Bethesda’s long-awaited open universe RPG with the game’s 45-minute direct. Both Xbox and the developer are naturally keen to capitalize on that excitement, and we now have an official announcement of some Starfield accessories: a headset and controller.

The Starfield Direct brought plenty of things to get excited about – 35 things, in fact – including the fact that New Atlantis is the biggest city Bethesda has ever made, and that Starfield features space piracy, base building, and more. Considering the studio’s pedigree for groundbreaking open world games, including the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, hopes are high that Todd Howard and the rest of the development team knock it out of the park with Starfield.

One thing Bethesda and Xbox have definitely knocked out of the park is this headset and controller combo. I’m not usually one for themed merch, but these subtle yet striking designs are a far cry from the usual garish fare gamers are subjected to.

The wireless controller, which enjoys transparent triggers, side and back grips, and a battery life of up to 40 hours, will set you back $79.99, whereas the wireless headset, with its large earcups and adjustable headband, is a hefty $124.99. With sleek, minimalist designs crisscrossed with sci-fi style lettering, it’s fair to say they both look pretty great.

With the Starfield release date only a few months away, we don’t have long to wait to see if this hotly anticipated planet explorer will live up to the hype. In the meanwhile, check out our guide to Starfield companions to make sure you’re not lonely on your journey through the stars.