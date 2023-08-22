Starfield Nvidia drivers arrive ahead of launch

While Starfield does have an exclusive partnership with AMD, this doesn’t mean the Bethesda RPG is totally devoid of official support from the likes of Nvidia and Intel. Those hoping to play on a GeForce graphics card will be delighted to hear that not only is there a Game Ready driver for Starfield, it’s also available right now.

The new GeForce Game Ready Driver, 537.13, “provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games including Starfield,” as described by Nvidia. While the company stops short of explaining what this constitutes, you’re certainly better off for updating to this version.

Here are the GeForce Game Ready Driver 537.13 release highlights:

Game Ready for Starfield

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games, including Starfield and the ICARUS: New Frontiers expansion.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters [4170804]

[Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart] Performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and NVIDIA Reflex [4212649]

Fixed General Bugs

[Vegas Pro FX] Preview not working on some notebook configurations [3752618]

The driver also adds support for eight newly validated G-Sync compatible gaming monitors, from AOC, ASUS, Philips, and Samsung. You’ll also find new optimal settings in GeForce Experience for the likes of Atlas Fallen, F1 Manager 2023, Gord, and other games.

For a full list of everything that GeForce Game Ready Driver 537.13 offers, check out the official release notes. You can download the driver itself here.

