Starfield system requirements demand a chonky part of your SSD

What are the Starfield system requirements? You don’t need space-age hardware to blast off with Starfield, as the sci-fi RPG runs on older components. However, Bethesda does say you will need to leave behind your mechanical hard drives to get on board.

The Starfield minimum requirements don’t call for the best graphics card, with the AMD RX 5700 or Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti setting the pixel pushing floor. Alongside these relatively old GPUs, you’ll need similarly aged processors too, specifically anything as powerful as the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7 6800K, paired with 16GB of RAM.

Here are the Starfield system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit (22H2) Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7 6800K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5 10600K RAM 16GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Storage 125GB SSD 125GB SSD

You won’t need a hyperspace drive to cover the jump to the Starfield recommended specs. In fact the AMD RX 6800 XT and Nvidia RTX 2080 are just a modest jetpack boost away from the base requirements. It’s a similar story with processors too, with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10600K. Suffice to say, you won’t need the best gaming CPU to enjoy your interplanetary journeys.

When it comes to Starfield size requirements, however, you’ll need to install the game on the best SSD you have with 125GB of space freed up. We recommend picking up the WD_BLACK SN850X in whatever capacity you can afford.

Bethesda may have jettisoned hard drive support out of the airlock and into the cold darkness of space, but you have plenty of time to upgrade your system if needs be before the Starfield release date lands.

Take the Lies of P system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Starfield?