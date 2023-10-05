Last chance to win a 5TB Starfield hard drive from Seagate

With the ever-growing size demands of modern PC games, ensuring you have enough space to play and back up your favorite titles is a necessity. While having a high-capacity solid-state drive, or hard disk drive will help, this Starfield Special Edition Game Drive by Seagate can give you the space needed, while bringing the world of Starfield to life. Now, thanks to this giveaway, you have the chance to win one of your very own.

The Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive lets you back up your PC games in style, with its hefty 5TB capacity and stylish design. The hard drive is officially licensed by Bethesda, replicating the aesthetics of the in-game organization Constellation. Its prominent white color scheme and meticulous little touches make it appear like it’s been pulled out of the Starfield universe itself.

Similarly, with the Starfield headset and controller, Seagate has gone for theming the Game Drive after the in-game organization, Constellation. The blue, red, and orange Constellation logo is proudly on display on the front-facing side of the hard drive, yet what shines the brightest with the design is arguably the RGB lighting effects. Replicating the Constellation logo color scheme, the base of the hard drive features glowing RGB LED lighting, which lights up to reveal a rainbow-like effect. These can be turned off within Seagate Toolkit, the manufacturer’s propriety software. Yet, even if your PC is already drowning in a sea of RGB effects, this Starfield Special Edition Game Drive would make any gaming setup look undoubtedly stellar.

The Starfield Special Edition Game Drive isn’t all flash and no substance, either. It’s lightweight, and works off the back of a one-cord drive architecture, so you can take it wherever you want to go. Thanks to its high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity, it doesn’t require a separate power cable, so you can run Starfield, or your favorite space games, off the hard drive without adding a mess of cables to your rig.

While this promotion is nearing its end, you still have time to win a Starfield Special Edition Seagate Game Drive of your very own. To be in with a chance, simply repost the giveaway tweet on Twitter (X) before October 15, 2023.

Check the Seagate website for a full list of the available terms and conditions.

