Starfield mods – what we know so far

So you want to know about Starfield mods? Mod support is an important part of many PC games, but especially RPG games. Skyrim has endured all these years partly because it’s a great game, partly because Bethesda keeps releasing it on hitherto unknown gaming platforms, but also because it’s powered by a vibrant and creative modding community.

You can imagine then, that those looking forward to Bethesda’s new upcoming open-world game will be very interested in knowing about the prospect of Starfield mods. Running around a fantasy game with custom horse armour or new powers is fine and all, but we’re talking space here. The boundless, unhinged creativity of the Bethesda modding scene with a corner of the galaxy to play with? Sign us up.

Thankfully Starfield mod support is one of the few things we have a definitive answer for, like whether or not there will be a Starfield Game Pass release. In a Reddit AMA held in November 2021, Todd Howard himself talked about Starfield mod support, stating “Our plan [is] to have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

So we can look to games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 for an idea of what the best Starfield mods might look like, but obviously there’s no word on what exactly the tools will be, nor what kind of timetable we’re looking at for Bethesda Game Studio to add “full mod support” to the game.

Since Starfield isn’t even out yet (and won’t be out for another six months going by the latest on the Starfield release date), you might be shocked to learn that there aren’t any mods available yet. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to talk about at all. The community over at Nexus mods – which itself is a huge pillar of the modding communities for Skyrim and recent Fallout titles – has already started planning for the eventual release of Starfield mods. In April 2022, prominent Nexus author Pickysaurus posted an article outlining what Nexus is doing to prepare the community for the arrival of user content for Bethesda’s new game.

As well as engaging with Bethesda directly to get more information that they can share with modders and tool-makers, Pickysaurus also announced that there’s a Starfield modding Discord server, a Wiki, and a dedicated forum. The Starfield game section on Nexus won’t come online until closer to launch in November 2022.

In terms of Steam Workshop integration, while it hasn’t been talked about specifically, we would be surprised if Starfield didn’t support mods via Steam’s platform as well. Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 all have mods available via the Steam Workshop, after all.

It’s worth noting though that, like these older Bethesda titles, many of the more inventive and creative mods aren’t available via Steam Workshop. There are usually many reasons for this – sometimes Steam’s platform can’t handle certain kinds of mods, sometimes authors genuinely don’t like working on the platform, and so on. Even if Starfield Steam Workshop support is very likely, you might end up looking to Nexus or other mod platforms for the best the community has to offer.

That’s all we know about Starfield mods at this point. If you want more insights into this upcoming space game, then we’ve put together guides on everything we know about the Starfield cities we’ll be able to visit, and the Starfield factions we’ll meet as we journey through the galaxy.