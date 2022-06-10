Modder tires of waiting for Steam Deck dock, makes own instead

A modder has created 3D printed Steam Deck dock, and it almost looks like an official accessory. The custom cradle is designed to prop up the portable powerhouse while housing a USB-C hub, effectively emulating the experience of the delayed Valve docking station.

Shared by Hannover2k on Reddit, the custom Steam Deck dock features a contoured design that matches the portable chonky posterior. An angled stand emblazoned with the handheld’s logo keeps the device at a convenient angle, and a vented USB-C hub compartment serves as a way to arm the 3D printed project with IO.

The tech tinkerer’s project is designed specifically to house a Dockteck 7-in-1 Hub, a docking station alternative that wields HDMI out, an ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, and 100W power delivery capabilities. Just like the official dock, its wire runs up the Steam Deck’s back and into its connector using an angled USB-C adapter, which should help you manage cables while it sits on your desk.

If you own Valve’s handheld gaming PC, you’ve probably already considered picking up the best Steam Deck dock alternative, especially since the real deal is delayed indefinitely. It’s worth noting that there are plenty of third-party cradle options out there that can fill the gap, but this particular 3D-printed solution seems to check all the boxes.

Image credit: Hannover2k

We’re unsure whether the cradle’s creator will share the project online, but Steam Deck fans are already enquiring about the custom dock. Provided you have access to a 3D printer, you could save a few pennies by printing the accessory yourself at home. Valve hasn’t shared the price of its absent dock yet, but there’s a good chance it’ll cost more than this DIY solution.