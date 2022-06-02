Steam Deck dock delayed due to parts shortages and COVID-19

Valve has announced that its official Steam Deck dock is delayed due to a combination of parts shortages and closures related to COVID-19 at the manufacturing facilities for the official docking station. There is no new date given for the dock yet, but the company reassures that production of the Steam Deck itself, which recently saw an update to fix its loud fan noise, is unaffected.

The short update from Valve reads as follows: “Hi all. Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck docking station is delayed. We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).”

The update also states that, “In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays.” Some users will likely be looking for the best Steam Deck dock from third parties following news of this delay, so any improvements to functionality will be welcome.

While the Steam Deck is a useful portable gaming solution, some users look to dock it as an affordable entry into home computing, or to play games on a spare TV.

We’ll make sure to let you know when the official Steam Deck dock is available. In the meantime, a Steam Deck mod adds hot swappable accessories to the handheld computer. We’ve also found out the best SD card for Steam Deck to expand your storage options.