Is Blasphemous 2 Steam Deck compatible? Saints and sinners alike shouldn’t have a hellish experience when it comes to playing the highly-anticipated sequel, Blasphemous 2, on the Steam Deck. Although it took a while, Valve has given the gothic 2D platformer its highest commendation, so Steam Deck owners shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

Yes, Blasphemous 2 is playable on the Steam Deck and has been declared ‘verified’ by Valve.

Blasphemous 2 has been unleashed on Steam, and the soulslike sequel has been given the highly sought-after ‘verified’ status from Valve, meaning that the 2D platformer should have no issues running on the Steam Deck.

The visuals for Blasphemous 2 are absolutely stunning, but they aren’t anything that’s going to be too strenuous for the Steam Deck, deliberately consisting of an old-school pixel art aesthetic. Additionally, the first game in the series has also received the coveted ‘verified’ status from Valve, so it was inevitable that the sequel would eventually follow suit.

