Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 Steam Deck compatible? We don’t yet know if dawning your weapon of choice as the new Arisen, along with your Pawn companions, will be an easy process on the Steam Deck. The upcoming sequel hasn’t yet been verified by Valve, however, if its predecessor is anything to go by, it’s likely this fantasy RPG will join the ranks of other Capcom titles as being perfect to play on the go.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements have yet to reveal how much install space will be needed to take on this anticipated sequel on the go. Its predecessor, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, only asked for 20GB worth of space, but this action-packed sequel will likely be more graphically intensive. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will ensure you’ll be equipped to take on Dragon’s Dogma 2, whether you’re fighting against dragons or demanding storage requirements.

As it stands, Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t playable on the Steam Deck, as it hasn’t yet launched on PC gaming platforms.



The previous game in the series, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, has received a ‘verified’ commendation by Valve and lends itself to being played on the go. While this bodes well for its upcoming sequel, we can only speculate whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 will follow suit.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was recently revealed during a Capcom showcase, where a release date, along with brand-new footage of the upcoming fantasy RPG was shown off in all its fantasy RPG glory. The latest trailer and system requirements have made it abundantly clear that there’s been a significant graphical upgrade from the previous game, which may affect how it performs on both the Steam Deck OLED and Steam Deck LCD models.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date is still months away, but that gives you plenty of time to pick up one of the best Steam Deck docks and fully unlock the potential of your handheld.

