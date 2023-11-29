What are the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements? Given that nearly twelve years of technological advancements separate Dragon’s Dogma 2 from its predecessor, the hardware needed to play it is understandably much higher. Even so, Capcom’s RPG sequel doesn’t appear poised to test the mettle of your gaming PC.

With the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2 still a few months away, there’s still plenty of time to prepare your rig for the adventure ahead. It’ll be money and time well spent if it’s anything like the first game, which easily ranks among the best RPG games, even by today’s standards.

Here are the Dragon’s Dogma 2 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 30fps) Recommended

(2160i / 30fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 10600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7 10700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Storage TBC TBC

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 minimum requirements call for processors with performance equal to or greater than the Core i5 10600 or Ryzen 5 3600. These chips will be four-to-five years old come the Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date, so if you’ve not jumped to the best CPU you can get in recent years, an upgrade may prove wise. Just make sure you have 16GB of RAM to back up your processor too.

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t call for the best graphics cards around, the demands here are actually higher than those of Resident Evil 4 or Exoprimal, all of which use the RE Engine. Even so, the now aged GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5500 XT will give you enough pixel pushing power for 30 frames per second at 1080p.

Turning to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 recommended specs, Capcom’s CPU specs are only slightly higher, naming the Core i7 10700 and Ryzen 5 3600X specifically. The increase in necessary GPU horsepower is starker, moving up to the GeForce RTX 2080 and Radeon RX 6700.

This combination of hardware should be good for similar levels of performance but at a higher resolution of 2160i. The inclusion of interlacing is odd, and it’s hard to discern what native resolution this translates too. We do know, however, that Capcom calls for a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or Radeon RX 6800 to use ray tracing.

When it comes to Dragon’s Dogma 2 download size, Capcom is yet to disclose what kind of footprint the game will have. That said, don’t expect it to mirror the 20GB of the previous game, and we’re quietly confident it’ll perform better on the best SSD you have to hand.

Check out our Dragon’s Dogma 2 preview, if you’re keen to understand more about the direction Capcom is taking the series.

Take the Dragon’s Dogma 2 requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark and answer the question… Can I run Dragon’s Dogma 2?