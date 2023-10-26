Ghostrunner 2 Steam Deck compatibility and best settings

Is Ghostrunner 2 Steam Deck compatible? Slicing and dicing your way through enemies in Ghostrunner 2 is anything but a dystopian experience on the Steam Deck, as this cyberpunk slasher runs like a dream on the Valve handheld. However, the high-anticipated sequel by One More Level hasn’t yet gone through the necessary compatibility checks by Valve.

The Ghostrunner 2 system requirements call for 65GB of install space, before you can get to hacking and slashing your way through enemies with your cyberpunk-ninja prowess. Picking up one of the best microSD for Steam Deck will ensure you have plenty of storage space to download the game, especially if you’re sporting the 64GB model of the Valve handheld.

Yes, Ghostrunner 2 is playable on the Steam Deck, but it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

While Ghostrunner 2 hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility, the predecessor to this hardcore FPP flasher, Ghostrunner, currently sits on Steam with a ‘playable’ commendation from Valve. While it’s not been given the top acclamation, it still bodes well for the sequel. It’s highly likely that it won’t be long until Ghostrunner 2 follows suit, and it may even earn a spot on our best Steam Deck games list.

Through our own testing on the 256GB model of the Steam Deck, Ghostrunner 2 runs extremely well, although there were some problems running the opening cut scene. During the actual gameplay, even with upscaling technologies like AMD FSR 2 turned on, which we haven’t recommended for other graphically intense games on the Steam Deck in the past, Ghostrunner 2 doesn’t encounter any significant frame rate drops or noticeable performance issues.

With a game like Ghostrunner 2, where the precision and timing of your jumps and attacks need to be at their best, the Steam Deck’s performance doesn’t get in the way. If anything, the presence of the Steam Deck controls makes Ghostrunner 2 ideal for playing on the go.

Best Ghostrunner 2 Steam Deck Settings

Here are the best Ghostrunner 2 Steam Deck settings:

AMD FSR 2.0: On

On AMD FSR 2.0 Mode: Quality

Quality Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Textures Quality: Medium

Medium Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: On

When it comes to playing Ghostrunner 2 on the Steam Deck, if you want to conserve the handheld’s battery, we recommend turning AMD FSR 2.o and V-Sync off, along with turning all the in-game texture options to ‘low’. While this will be a detriment to the game’s graphics, with pop-in being very prevalent, with these settings, Ghostrunner 2 will run at a consistent 60fps. The game will still look fantastic on the Steam Deck’s 1280 x 800 px screen, and it will help allow you to get more gameplay without having to keep the power cable at arms length.

For a more optimal experience playing Ghostrunner 2 on the go, setting AMD FSR 2.0 to ‘on’, and the FSR 2.0 mode setting to ‘quality’, will bring the world beyond the Dharma Tower to life on the Steam Deck. While playing with these settings, along with setting the in-game graphical options for shadow quality, textures, and effects to medium, the game still ran at a stable 60fps, with only the occasional dip. These settings will be a drain on your handheld’s battery, however, producing only around 2 hours of gameplay if your PC gaming handheld isn’t plugged in.

Check out our Ghostrunner 2 review, if you need some more convincing before picking up this brand-new sequel. If you’re already planning to start wall-jumping and slashing your way through the dystopian world of Ghostrunner 2, picking up one of the best SSDs for gaming will ensure you’ll have enough storage to download this GOTY contender.