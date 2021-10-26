Steam update suggests you can soon log in via QR code

The process of logging into Steam isn’t exactly cumbersome, but it’s not the slick experience you’d expect from the most popular gaming PC storefront. Sure, Valve’s accounts feature might feature effective two-factor authentication, but in comparison to services like Discord with its mobile QR code option, Steam feels a little antiquated. Thankfully, it looks like Valve is already working on sprucing up its sign-in system, and the update could launch alongside the Steam Deck.

According to SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik, Valve recently updated its Steam storefront code with what appears to be new log-in elements. Most clues alluding to the update come in the form of high-level code and plain text, with the likes of “sign in with QR” and “Awaiting your confirmation via the Steam Mobile app”, which provides a glimpse of things to come.

The new system also references Steam Guard, meaning the new sign-in system likely features authenticator app integration. Let’s be honest; if you regularly use Steam Guard, you probably use the mobile app, especially since the email alternative often leads to rummaging through your spam folder for a code.

Naturally, infusing Steam’s sign-in setup with QR tech makes things snappier, but it could also benefit Valve’s handheld. While the Steam Deck does feature an onscreen keyboard, typing out email addresses, passwords, and Steam Guard authentication codes could become tiresome, especially if you’re planning on using multiple accounts or gaming SSDs with the device.

QR code signing in will be used on the Steam Deck, here's a work in progress screenshot of the login screen. pic.twitter.com/ydPJVzjHtY — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) October 23, 2021

Before you get too pumped for storefront’s new login shenanigans, it’s worth noting that Valve hasn’t officially confirmed the feature. So, it’s probably best to take Djundik’s findings with a grain of salt for now. That said, various Steam updates are arriving alongside Valve’s handheld when it launches in December, so hopefully we’ll see these sign-in changes implemented too