OLED Steam Deck release date, price, and features

When is the OLED Steam Deck release date? Well how about that, the OLED Steam Deck is the refresh we were all expecting, but at the same time never saw coming. With questions over the performance of the base Steam Deck starting to surface, given that it’s not exactly and old piece of gear, we now know that Valve is answering every concern in this new model.

As one of the best PC gaming handhelds, the Steam Deck was always going to see a refresh or an entirely new model released at some point. Given how close we are to the holiday season, we didn’t quite anticipate that it would launch before the end of November.

OLED Steam Deck release date

The OLED Steam Deck will be released on Thursday, November 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. However, there is currently no indication of how fast these units will be shipped.

While the current Steam Deck remains on a 1-2 week shipping schedule, the OLED Steam Deck doesn’t have a listed shipping turnaround as of yet. It’s worth noting that Valve isn’t advertising this as a pre-order window but instead, the official release date of the OLED Steam Deck, so there is reasonable expectation that units could ship immediately.

OLED Steam Deck models

There are two models of the OLED Steam Deck that will go live on November 16, one with 512GB of storage, and one with 1TB.

With the purchase of an OLED Steam Deck, you will also receive a 45W power supply, carrying case, and a Steam profile bundle.

Beyond storage, the only difference between the two OLED Steam Deck models is some additional digital content. For purchasing the 1TB model, you will receive a virtual keyboard theme and a special startup movie.

OLED Steam Deck price

The 512GB OLED Steam Deck will cost $549 / £479, while the 1TB model will cost $649 / £569. A limited edition colorway will be available in the US and Canada but there is no indication of its price.

While you wait for the release of the OLED Steam Deck, you can grab the existing models for a cut price. The 256GB original Steam Deck is down to $399 / £349, with an estimated shipping date of between 1-2 weeks.

OLED Steam Deck Features

The OLED Steam Deck features a 6nm APU, 7.4-inch display with a 1280×800 HRD OLED screen. The battery life has also been improved to between 3-12 hours depending on the content.

These specs are a big win for anyone who was holding out on a base Steam Deck over the holiday period as many common concerns appear to have been addressed by Valve.

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest OLED Steam Deck news as it drops, but in the meantime, check out the best Steam Deck games in 2023 that you could soon be playing on its incredible HDR display.