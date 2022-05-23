Steam Deck replacement parts briefly go on sale via iFixit

Valve promised to make replacement parts for its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC available to all back in February, but gave no indication as to what components would be available or how much they’d cost. Now, it appears that one retailer may have accidentally announced both.

Over the weekend, Steam Deck replacement parts briefly went on sale via iFixit, with prices ranging from as little as $5 for battery and screen adhesive all the way up to $350 for a motherboard. The amount of components available to buy is welcomingly large, with fans, screens, thumbsticks, speakers, and more rounding out the line-up.

However, iFixit has since taken down all of its Steam Deck replacement parts listings and took to Twitter over the weekend to clarify that they “went live earlier than planned” (via IGN). Regardless, the retailer has promised to honour all orders placed during the time the product pages were up. It’s not yet known when the proper launch will take place, but iFixit says it should happen “soon.”

While it’s wonderful that Valve is actively working its portable powerhouse as repairable as possible, a recent Steam Deck durability test hopefully proves that the likelihood of you needing to fix it is low.

Earlier today we published some pages related to our upcoming parts launch with Valve. These went live earlier than we planned, so we ended up taking them down. If you did get a parts order in, we'll honor it. 💙 Stay tuned for the real launch soon! — iFixit (@iFixit) May 21, 2022

In addition to waiting for replacement parts, those lucky enough to already have their hands on the device are still waiting for the official Steam Deck dock to make an appearance.