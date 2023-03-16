Forget games, the Steam Deck just got the Valve sale treatment

It’s a little hard to believe, but the Steam Deck has been powering many a handheld gaming session across the globe for just a little over a year. Now, as part of a belated celebration of its anniversary, Valve has dropped the price of its device for the first time ever.

The Steam Spring sale has just begun, bringing the price of countless classics and recent releases down a peg or three, including the Steam Deck. Every SKU has received the same 10% discount, meaning the portable powerhouse can be yours for as a little as $359.10 USD / £314.10 GBP for a limited time.

However, opting for the base model will leave you short on space, meaning your potential savings will likely need to go towards the best Steam Deck microSD card or a compatible solid-state drive. While it’s a good idea to invest in extra storage regardless of which spec you pick, opting for the 256GB model will make diving into the best Steam Deck games less of a faff.

You’ll have until March 23 to make up your mind which Steam Deck is right for you, by which time the over 8,000 Steam Deck compatible games will have undoubtedly grown in number. Don’t forget that these stats only reflect the titles Valve has personally tested, and there are plenty of entries in your Steam library that will run with little to no issues despite them lacking a coveted commendation.