Get ready, the Spring Steam Sale is here soon with cheap games galore

If you’ve been saving up for the Spring Steam Sale, your wait is almost over. Just when your wallet thought it was safe to go back on the Steam store, Valve has outlined its next Steam sale dates along with a glimpse at some of the many cheap games you’ll be able to grab while it’s live. While the sale is a few days away, it looks like some of the best PC games are already lined up to feature in the bargain bonanza.

Valve’s teaser trailer (seen below) showcases some of the highlights that you might want to keep a close eye on, suggesting that they might feature some particularly tasty offers. These include Against the Storm, one of the best city-building games that launched via Steam Early Access last year, the gorgeous Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and ever-expanding space game No Man’s Sky, which just got another instalment in its series of massive, free updates. Popular RPG game Solasta: Crown of the Magister, also featured, just announced its new DLC as well.

If you can’t get enough co-op games, it looks like you’ll be in luck. Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked, Dying Light 2, and Human: Fall Flat all get feature spots in the trailer below, while a montage at the end teases plenty more such games including the likes of Gotham Knights, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and Burnout Paradise. After all, what better time to convince all your gaming pals to try something new than when the prices are low?

That montage includes plenty more big names that range from modern favourites to some of the best classic PC games – Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Half-Life: Alyx, Citizen Sleeper, Disco Elysium, Metro Exodus, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Vampire Survivors, Metal: Hellsinger, GTA 5, Dragon Quest 11, Neon White, Mass Effect Remastered, and oh so much more. Skip to the end of the trailer if you want a glimpse for yourself.

Steam Spring Sale dates 2023 – When is the next Steam Sale?

The Spring Steam Sale runs March 16 to 23. It begins and ends at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. Once the sale is live, you’ll be able to find all the deals on the Steam homepage.

In the meantime, take a look at the best free PC games to tide you over until the sales arrive. Alternatively, there’s also an Epic Games sale on with even more deals. If you’re a Steam Deck user, make sure you’re rocking the best Steam Deck dock to get the most out of Valve’s powerful portable device.