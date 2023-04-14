Boost your Steam Deck storage with 53% off Sandisk’s microSD card

Itching to take your entire Steam Deck library on the go? Well, you might want to check out this Sandisk microSD deal, as you can currently grab a 512GB card for better than half price. The storage solution effectively doubles your capacity if you’re rocking Valve’s top model, but it’ll also help arm the 64GB and 256GB versions with more portable adventures.

Over on Amazon US, you can currently grab a SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card for just $50.83, thanks to a 53% discount. While some of you out there will be itching to replace the Deck’s internal SSD, opting for a microSD card instead will enable you to bring more of the best PC games on the go without the faff. You arguably also won’t notice the difference compared to the handheld’s own solid-state drive, as 190MBps read speeds will keep load times snappy.

Upcoming releases are set to consume more storage than ever, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements suggest it’ll gobble up 155GB. That means if you’ve got the base 64GB Steam Deck model, you won’t actually be able to install the sci-fi caper, and it may still be a struggle if you’ve got other favourites downloaded on your Deck.

Of course, the latest Star Wars romp isn’t the only chonky game out there, so if you want to avoid a capacity conundrum, you’ll want to pick up this card. If you’re looking for a wider selection, check out our best microSD card for Steam Deck picks, as you could potentially treble your library space.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you snag the Sandisk SD card using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your Steam Deck storage a boost.