Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Steam Deck compatible? Playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on the Steam Deck is as easy as stacking up combos, as the remake of the classic skating games doesn’t require decked out specs to run. While we don’t yet know how Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 runs directly from the Steam platform, its performance via the Epic Games Store bodes well for the Valve handheld.

The Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2 system requirements require that you have 19.4GB of install space before you can get to kickflipping your way through some monumental combos. While that’s not as demanding as it could be, picking up the best microSD for Steam Deck will ensure you have plenty of storage space, especially if you’re sporting the 64GB version of the handheld.

Yes, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is Steam Deck compatible, but it requires access to the Epic Games Store and an internet connection to play.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 was released back in 2020, but when it came to PC, the game remained an Epic Game Store exclusive. As of October 3, 2023, the remakes of the classic skating games are finally making their way to Steam, but they haven’t yet been checked for compatibility on the Steam Deck.

Currently, you can play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on the Steam Deck through the Epic Games Store, which you can get access to by downloading the Heroic Games Launcher. YouTuber Deck Wizard, who specializes in covering the Valve handheld, showcased the game running at 60FPS on the Steam Deck, though there were some noticeable frame rate drops.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 does require a constant internet connection, which can be difficult when it comes to a handheld dependent on a WiFi connection. However, the performance of the game via the Epic Games Store bodes well for how it’ll play directly running on Steam. Hopefully, we’ll see the remake of the classic skating games receive a ‘playable’, or even ‘verified’ commendation from Valve post-launch.

