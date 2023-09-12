With the ever-demanding storage space requirements of today’s biggest PC games, ensuring you have a fast solid state drive with plenty of space is essential for not just your desktop PC, but also your PC gaming handheld, whether it’s a Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally. Thankfully, Western Digital has just unveiled a brand-new SSD, the WD Black SN770M, to expand the storage capacity of your handheld by up to a massive 2TB, so you can take more of your game library with you wherever you go.

The WD Black SN770M is the latest premium SSD in the WD Black range. Aimed at PC gaming handheld devices, such as the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, the SN770M NVMe SSD features a small M.2 2230 form factor and uses the PCIe 4 interface to get fast read and write speeds. It also supports Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 tech and Microsoft DirectStorage.

Notably, this mini SSD is available in three different capacities, with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models available. Comparably, the competing Corsair MP600M mini SSD tops out at 1TB, meaning you can get a lot more space from this dinky new WD drive if you pay for the top model.

With modern PC games taking up anything from 50GB all the way to 150GB, this means you can download even more games to your PC gaming handheld, especially if you’re rocking the 64GB Steam Deck. Like its bigger sibling, the WD Black SN770, the new WD Black SN770M also boasts speeds up to 5,150MB/s for the 1TB and 2TB models, so you can spend more time playing your games, and less time waiting for them to install.

The WD Black SN770M is available now to purchase directly from the Western Digital storefront, as well as other trusted retailers, starting from approximately $87.30 (£70.99), with the 1TB model going for $129.99. If you’re looking for a full-size SSD, the standard 1TB WD Black SN770 also now goes for a very generous price of around $50.

While a high-capacity solid state drive can be a great way to increase the storage space on your PC gaming handheld, a cheaper alternative is buying the best microSD for Steam Deck. If you’ve already got plenty of room to download the best Steam Deck games, then make sure you also check out our guide on the best Steam Deck skins, to give your handheld a makeover in the appearance department instead.