There’s a new Steam RPG where you play as Jesus Christ and do miracles

A new Steam RPG game, I Am Jesus Christ, allows you to play as the Son of God and perform miracles such as turning water into wine and surviving in the desert for 40 days without food, as a digital version of The Bible also arrives on Valve’s stalwart storefront.

From developer SimulaM, I Am Jesus Christ recreates various episodes from the life of Jesus, including his initial meeting with John the Baptist, encountering Simon and Andrew for the first time, and the wedding at Cana, where players can perform Jesus’ famous miracle of transforming water to wine. “It appears the wedding has a small issue,” says one of the NPCs. “I thought you may be able to help.” Players are then tasked with finding and turning three jugs of water into wine.

There is also a section that recreates the Temptation of Christ, and Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the Judean desert. Players must reach a variety of ‘prayer locations’ and offer prayer in order to survive. A pop-up, viewed in the trailer, warns that the player is “out of Holy Spirit energy,” which must be recharged by holding down the R key.

A third section, previewed in the same trailer, depicts Jesus healing the royal official’s son. “Why do you want to save all those humans?” a female voice seems to ask Jesus at the end of the trailer. “They don’t deserve that, and believe me, in the end they will betray you and kill you.”

No release date has been confirmed yet for I Am Jesus Christ, but the latest trailer follows shortly after a digital version of the Bible was made available on Steam, where it is currently rated “very positive” following 91 user reviews.

