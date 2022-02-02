Steam is getting shorter discount cycles

Everyone loves a good deal on a great game. Nabbing a Steam discount on something that’s caught your eye is a great feeling, though if you miss the boat, you’ll have to wait for a ‘cooldown’ to tick down before there’s the chance it’ll get discounted again. The good news is that cooldown’s now coming down.

“Starting March 28, 2022, we’ll be shortening the required cooldown period between discounts on Steam to four weeks (28 days to be exact) from the previous six-week term,” Valve announces in a Steamworks Development post.

This means that, while the storefront currently requires a minimum of six weeks to pass between discounts on games or other products, as of March 28 that’ll be down to just 28 days. So, if you miss the chance to grab something at a lower price on Valve’s storefront, there’s a chance you won’t need to wait as long for it to go on sale again. Which is neat.

It’s worth noting that there are exceptions to this, though. While this reduced cooldown will apply to “all discount opportunities” as of the end of March, the four big store-wide seasonal sales (Lunar New Year, Summer, Autumn, and Winter) will be exceptions to this change.

Happy Year of the Tiger! 🐅 The Lunar New Year Sale is on for another 48 hours – be sure to grab your free stickers and check out the discounts.https://t.co/zDLBNLiewY — Steam (@Steam) February 1, 2022

There are some other details around this, too, such as that developers won’t be able to discount a product for 28 days “following a price increase in any currency”, and price changes can’t happen while a promotion is live or “scheduled for the future”. Additionally, discounts can’t be less than 10% or more than 90% off the price.

Speaking of sales, the Steam Lunar Sale is currently still running as of this post, so if you’re after some great games for less, you can head to the storefront to see what’s going. Or, if you’re after something for the ultimate low price, we’ve got some rundowns of the best free PC games and free MMOs, too.