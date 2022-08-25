Steam mobile app beta lets you test Valve’s new look store

A new Steam mobile app beta is underway, with Valve aiming to modernise its storefront for mobile devices, and you can join now to test the new-look app for yourself. The limited beta program is live as of August 24, giving users access to a version of the app that has been rebuilt on a new framework with a modern design, with Valve hoping to collect feedback ahead of the full release.

Along with the usual functionality of browsing the store, confirming item trades, and accessing Steam Guard codes, the new Steam mobile app includes the ability to sign in using a QR code, an improved library, support for multiple accounts, and smarter Steam notifications. Valve is urging fans to jump in and try the update for themselves, so it can get feedback from across a wide range of phones and other mobile devices.

A blog post on the Steam Community site (spotted by GamesRadar+) outlines the new update, encouraging any users who “already use the Steam mobile app and are willing to provide feedback on the update” to join. Because of Apple guidelines, there will be a limitation of 10,000 users on iOS devices, and people on iOS will also be required to install TestFlight before joining the beta, so you’ll have to be quick if you’re on an Apple device.

Full details on how to join the beta and download the new app can be found on the Steam mobile app group, which Valve also encourages players to join if they are interested in providing feedback on the newly updated mobile app even if they are unable to join the beta program for themselves. Valve says it will continue adding people to the beta and improving features until it is ready to push the update out for everyone.

A recent Steam update makes claiming free games on Steam easier, while the addition of Steam Joy-Con support rounds out the platform’s Nintendo controller lineup. If you prefer Microsoft or Sony’s gamepad options, check out this handy PSA about Steam controller lighting options for more ways to customise your hardware. A change to Steam game art rules recently enforced new regulations on the storefront. However, some users have been asking for additional protections around adult games on Steam after noticing a lack of age checks on certain games.