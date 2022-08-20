Steam user asks for more consistent porn game age checks

Pornographic games are absolutely rife on Steam, they are a deep dark hole that I’m sure many people have fallen down, unable to claw their way back to decency. One Steam user found themselves presented with such an offering, despite never having shown a penchant for nudity before, and when they clicked through to see what the fuss was about, there was no warning or age verification to make sure it was suitable to view.

The Steam user found themselves in the midst of a titillating hurricane, and immediately backed out, curious as to why they have been recommended this in the first place, and why there were no checks in place to ensure they weren’t a minor. Funnily enough, the gamer continues, when they visited the Steam page for Doom Eternal, they were instantly asked their date of birth in order to continue.

So what gives? The discussion raged below, with Reddit user gudytupu explaining that the age-gating system is done on the publisher’s end, not Steam. Essentially, the creators of Eternal Doom had done their due diligence with regards to the maturity level required to play their game, while the sexy shovelware creators had not. Allegedly, Steam only checks whether a submitted game contains viruses, not penises. Or bums. Or whatever.

Another committed Reddit user asks the OP:

“That shouldn’t happen. Tell me the game so I can check.”

It’s that kind of commitment that I can certainly get on board with. One only imagines the horror they had to endure studying those apparently un-verified Steam listings. It is worth noting that there is a portion of your profile in the Steam client that enables you to completely block anything that may contain gratuitous nudity from showing up at all.

I fear I’ve said too much.