Steam is finally getting support for owning over 25,000 games

You don’t need me to tell you that there are a lot of games on Steam these days, and you probably don’t want me to remind you of the shameful length of your backlog. It turns out that Steam actually starts getting a bit unstable when you own too many games, but Valve finally has a fix in mind for those of you who own too many games.

The latest Steam client beta update includes a fix for “a possible crash for users with around 25,000 or more games”. So, if you somehow own half of all the games on Steam (yes, there are over 50,000 games on the platform now), you might want to opt into the beta soon. Or, just look forward to the full update to the client itself.

According to Steam API trackers, only three people own over 25,000 games on Valve’s platform. There’s gt4, of Russia, with 25,996 games, Sonix, of China, with 28,574 games, and dwight schrute, of the US, with 32,808 games. At least, that’s what the tracker shows – their actual counts on Steam are all a bit different, likely down to how the API works with DLC and apps.

Regardless, the ranks of ‘people who own over 25,000 Steam games’ are extremely thin. I hope y’all enjoy this update built just for you.

For the rest of us, there are still more free Steam games out there than we could ever possibly find time to play.