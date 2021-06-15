The real best games of E3 will be playable on Steam tomorrow

E3 is mostly behind us, and as generally expected, it was a relatively low-key show – especially if you consider that the Elden Ring trailer landed before E3 technically started. But even though the most exciting triple-A games are mostly still years away, the show had a whole lot of excellent stuff to look forward to, thanks to the world of indie games, and you’re going to be able to play a bunch of them thanks to the Steam Next Fest.

Steam Next Fest is the new name for the Steam Game Festival, the regular event which lets you play a giant selection of free demos for upcoming PC games. This time, it’s running from June 16 through June 22. A handful of specific titles have already already been announced for the event, and they include some of the coolest games that’ve been shown off at E3.

You’ll be able to play Sable, the gorgeous, open-ended adventure game which appeared alongside a performance from Japanese Breakfast. We’ll also get to play Lake, the story-driven mail delivery adventure that appeared at the Wholesome Games showcase and Future Games Show.

We’ll also get a chance to play the deckbuilding roguelike, Inscryption, which appeared at the Devolver showcase, and the photography puzzle game from Day of the Devs, TOEM.

Some of the other games confirmed for Next Fest include Fallen Aces, Grime, Industria, Protocorgi, Rogue Spirit, Omno, The Gap, Brok the Investigator, Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero, Glitched, Cris Tales, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Rogue Lords, Lost Eidolons, Get Together: A Coop Adventure, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Faerie Afterlight, Guinea Pig Parkour, Super Magbot, They Always Run, Tiny Thor, Spiritle, Void Tyrant, War Mongrels, Warhammer 40k: Battlesector, Project Haven, Undead Citadel, and Bear & Breakfast.