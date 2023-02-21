Steam sale offers mystery games for pennies, lets you try them first

If you love a good Steam sale, and let’s face it who doesn’t, Valve has you covered with yet another huge selection of games you can add to your ever-expanding backlog on the cheap. This time it’s the Steam Mystery Fest, with discounts and demos on current and upcoming games that range from detective stories, horror games, thrillers, and much more.

With hundreds of Steam sale deals and demos, Steam Mystery Fest is set to run between February 20 and 27, finishing at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, CET / 5am AEDT on February 28.

With so much on offer, Valve has divided everything up into discounts, demos, free-to-play games, Steam Deck, VR, and upcoming categories for you to peruse.

Steam sale Mystery Fest highlights

Here are some of our top picks for best deals and the best games on offer during the Steam Mystery Fest sale, if you’re stuck for choice.

Return of the Obra Dinn is 50% off at $9.99 USD / £7.49

Pentiment is 25% off at $14.99 USD / £11.24

What Remains of Edith Finch is 75% off at $4.99 USD / £4.24

Heavy Rain is 50% off at $9.99 USD / £7.99

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative is 50% off at $29.99 / £24.99

The Wolf Among Us is 50% off at $7.49 USD / £5.99

There are also so many free game demos it’ll make your head spin, so you can quite easily pick any game, try out the demo, and then buy it at a discounted price if you’re interested.

Don’t forget you can also set it up to show you Steam Deck verified games as well if you want to make sure this sale benefits your portable play as much as your PC play as well.

You can find the Steam Mystery Fest sale right here.

If you to check in on even more games we recommend that might be in the sale, our lists of the best puzzle games and story games are great places to look.