Elden Ring, retro games, and porn top February Steam charts

Valve has published its regular blog on the top Steam releases of the previous month, and for February, it’s an especially eclectic mix, including Elden Ring, a remastered retro game, and yes, some porn. Valve doesn’t provide precise detail on how these releases rank, but the list does give us a pretty good idea of what’s getting big on Steam.

These are the top 20 games released on Steam in February, ranked by the revenue they generated in the first two weeks after release. For games released late in the month, like Elden Ring, some March revenue will be counted, too – whatever fits into that two week sales window. With that in mind, it’s little surprise to see big new releases like Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Total War: Warhammer 3, and even the free-to-play Lost Ark bringing in big revenue.

Steam has certainly became a haven for sexual content over the years, and while I’m not out to yuck any yums, I cannot fathom digging into much porn on a platform that has a friends list. Still, the top 20 for February include Orc Massage, a game where you’re an orc out to rub down some anime girls (and have sex), and Treasure of Nadia, a visual novel that sets you on a quest for booty (and sex).

The other notable trend here is remasters and retro games. The new version of Final Fantasy VI hit the charts, as did Life is Strange Remastered.

