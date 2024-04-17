Beloved, turn-based Steam strategy game is about to get a new sequel

Robot pirates have always been, and will forever remain, cool as hell. Rayman 2 had them, and the upcoming newly announced SteamWorld Heist 2 wants to put you in their heavyset metal clogs as you bounce bullets around a turn-based playspace, and venture around the ocean in a little green submarine. If that sounds right up your street, SteamWorld Heist 2 is out in just a few short months.

In what might be the biggest surprise from the Nintendo Indie World showcase, SteamWorld Heist 2, a sequel to the beloved 2016 turn-based strategy RPG game, has been announced alongside a release date.

Set against the backdrop of a deadly water crisis causing the foundation of your metal brethren to corrode, you take charge of a robot pirate ship and crew and engage in high-seas exploration, turn-based combat, and bullets that can ricochet all over the levels.

SteamWorld Heist 2 also introduces a brand-new job system to the sequel that lets you fully customize your crew alongside 150 different guns, utility items, and pieces of ship equipment to let you play exactly how you want to. One of the guns is a banjo, so you know it’s going to be good.

You can check out the reveal trailer for SteamWorld Heist 2 below, scored by the most delightful robotic-pirate-shootout track I’ve ever heard.

It’s not all turn-based ricochet action though, as between missions you’ll be sailing the high seas in a submarine in real-time naval combat, raiding bases and seizing their loot, all while experiencing a story that’s around 35 hours long, according to developer and publisher Thunderful.

You can wishlist SteamWorld Heist 2 on Steam right now, but do note that it’s also coming to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service as well. SteamWorld Heist 2 is releasing on Thursday August 8 on PC and console.

