SteelSeries announces white Arctis Nova 7 gaming headsets

The importance of a great PC gaming headset can never be understated, and SteelSeries is known for capturing exactly what every PC gaming setup needs – a sleek design, great audio quality, and the righr color to match the rest of your gear. To that end, SteelSeries has just answered the prayers of gamers looking for a white gaming headset, with the announcement of its SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 White collection.

The special-edition Arctis Nova 7 White collection consists of two pearly white headsets, the Nova 7X and the Nova 7P. Both headsets feature a similar design to the flagship Arctic Nova 7, but with a brand new all-white color scheme.

The Nova 7X is designed with Microsoft Xbox consoles in mind, whereas the 7P is the PlayStation 5 counterpart. However, both headsets also come with a multi-platform USB-C dongle that enables them to work on PCs as well.

Both headsets benefit from simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless Bluetooth audio, so you can listen to two streams at the same time, and there’s a claimed 38-hour battery life. Meanwhile, USB-C fast charging can potentially help you get through long gaming sessions, and AI-powered noise-canceling means you can silence ambient sounds that might distract you.

The special edition Arctis Nova 7X and 7P are also equipped with SteelSeries’ Nova Acoustic System, which includes the use of hi-fi speaker drivers. SteelSeries claims this custom audio feature helps create a purer sound, which is taken further with the inclusion of 360-degree spatial audio to create a more immersive audio experience.

The high-end audio produced by the special edition headsets, can also be customized to your content, thanks to the Sonar Audio Software Suite, which features pro-grade parametric EQ, letting you adjust every single frequency that your heart desires.

There are some customization options too. If the all-white design isn’t for you, SteelSeries provides ‘Nova Booster Packs’ for $34.99 each, which consist of colored speaker plates and a headband to match. The Nova Booster Packs are available in a range of colors, including cherry red, lilac, rose quartz, and mint, so there’s a good chance you’ll be able to match your setup. What’s more, the booster packs are compatible with other SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets too, not just the new white models.

The price of the Special Edition Arctis Nova 7X and 7P is $179.99 respectively.

