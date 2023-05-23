Diablo 4 PC gaming gear drops with SteelSeries and Blizzard collab

What’s the most important thing when slaying demons? (Well, besides picking the right class and build, of course.) That’s right: making sure you’re fully kitted out. And it’s not just weapons that matter, you’ve got to look the part, as well. So, for the style-conscious gamers out there, Blizzard, SteelSeries, and KontrolFreek have teamed up to reveal Diablo 4 editions of popular PC gaming gear.

The collaboration, designed to celebrate the Diablo 4 release date on June 6, takes its inspiration from a “fusion of the darkness of the original Diablo, progression elements of Diablo II, visceral combat of Diablo III, and vast overworld of Diablo IV”. It remains to be seen exactly what that means, but it’ll probably appeal to longstanding fans of Blizzard’s action RPG series.

The headline acts in the limited edition collection are a stylised Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset and Aerox 5 gaming mouse. PC gamers can also deck out their setup with a XXL mousepad and SteelSeries keycaps, whereas console players are treated to hellish thumbsticks. The designs enjoy a gothic fantasy aesthetic mixed with a healthy dose of fire and brimstone, as you’d expect.

For the audiophiles amongst you, Diablo 4 sound engineers have created an EQ preset for SteelSeries’ Sonar audio software. Again, we don’t know what the preset consists of, but I can only imagine it renders the screams of the blood-spattered demons in excruciating detail as you send them back to hell.

The prices for the gear’s Diablo 4 editions are pretty steep, and often more expensive than standard versions:

Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset | Diablo IV Edition – $199.99

Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Diablo IV Edition – $149.99

QcK XXL Mousepad | Diablo IV Edition – $39.99

SteelSeries Artisan Keycap | Diablo IV Edition – $69.99

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – $19.99

Collector’s Edition KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – $29.99

Blizzard’s upcoming action RPG launches to (presumably) great fanfare on June 6. Check out our Diablo 4 classes guide so you don’t rush in unprepared when the time finally comes to explore Sanctuary next month, and consult the Diablo 4 system requirements to make sure your rig’s up to the task of rendering every gory detail.