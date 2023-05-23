Diablo 4 PC gaming gear drops with SteelSeries and Blizzard collab

The new set of Diablo 4-styled PC gaming gear arrives today, and includes a wireless mouse, wireless headset, mousepad, keycaps, and thumbsticks.

Picture of demonic hands holding gaming gear including headphones and a mouse.
Dylan Wilby

Published:

Diablo 4PC games hardware

What’s the most important thing when slaying demons? (Well, besides picking the right class and build, of course.) That’s right: making sure you’re fully kitted out. And it’s not just weapons that matter, you’ve got to look the part, as well. So, for the style-conscious gamers out there, Blizzard, SteelSeries, and KontrolFreek have teamed up to reveal Diablo 4 editions of popular PC gaming gear.

The collaboration, designed to celebrate the Diablo 4 release date on June 6, takes its inspiration from a “fusion of the darkness of the original Diablo, progression elements of Diablo II, visceral combat of Diablo III, and vast overworld of Diablo IV”. It remains to be seen exactly what that means, but it’ll probably appeal to longstanding fans of Blizzard’s action RPG series.

Diablo 4 SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset against a white background

The headline acts in the limited edition collection are a stylised Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset and Aerox 5 gaming mouse. PC gamers can also deck out their setup with a XXL mousepad and SteelSeries keycaps, whereas console players are treated to hellish thumbsticks. The designs enjoy a gothic fantasy aesthetic mixed with a healthy dose of fire and brimstone, as you’d expect.

Side on view of the Diablo 4 SteelSeries mouse with a water splash above it and a red background

For the audiophiles amongst you, Diablo 4 sound engineers have created an EQ preset for SteelSeries’ Sonar audio software. Again, we don’t know what the preset consists of, but I can only imagine it renders the screams of the blood-spattered demons in excruciating detail as you send them back to hell.

Mousepad showing Diablo 4 scene with hellish figures and a large demonic door

The prices for the gear’s Diablo 4 editions are pretty steep, and often more expensive than standard versions:

  • Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset | Diablo IV Edition – $199.99
  • Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Diablo IV Edition – $149.99
  • QcK XXL Mousepad | Diablo IV Edition – $39.99
  • SteelSeries Artisan Keycap | Diablo IV Edition – $69.99
  • KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – $19.99
  • Collector’s Edition KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Diablo IV Edition – $29.99

Blizzard’s upcoming action RPG launches to (presumably) great fanfare on June 6. Check out our Diablo 4 classes guide so you don’t rush in unprepared when the time finally comes to explore Sanctuary next month, and consult the Diablo 4 system requirements to make sure your rig’s up to the task of rendering every gory detail.

Taking inspiration from the steep South Pennine hills he calls home, Dylan’s a tech maximalist with one motto: the bigger, the better. He honed his craft penning reviews for TechRaptor and When The Horn Blows, and is happiest in front of a turn-based strategy or medieval fantasy game on a big screen, with rescue cat Minnie on his lap, and a pint of bitter in hand.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.