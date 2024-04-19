Save 33% on this versatile SteelSeries gaming headset, but be quick

Right now you can save a huge 33% on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 X Wireless gaming headset, knocking nearly $60 off the price of one of the most capable gaming headsets available. With its on-headset controls, support for all the major consoles, and its ability to offer simultaneous Bluetooth and Wireless audio, it’s a lot of headset for under $120.

Among the best gaming headsets available, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless normally retails for around $180, so its discounted price at the moment is remarkable. It has only ever been this cheap once before.

One of the biggest features of this headset is that it can not only connect via Bluetooth and its 2.4GHz wireless dongle but it can also present both audio streams simultaneously. Only a handful of other headsets offer this feature, even now.

Other controls include an overall volume wheel and a ChatMix wheel, which lets you control the mix of in-game audio and your chosen chat app audio. This requires SteelSeries’ software to work, but it’s a super useful feature. There’s also a mic mute button and a call-answer button for Bluetooth calls.

Speaking of the microphone, it also conveniently retracts into the housing of the left earcup, making the headset ideal for use as a simpler set of headphones when you’re out and about.

Charging is provided via a USB-C port, with the wireless dongle also using a USB-C plug – still something of a rarity on peripherals, with many still using USB-A. SteelSeries claims this headset has 38 hours of battery life, which isn’t massive but is competitive with many other wireless headsets and decent for such a capable headset.

All you need to do to take advantage of this deal is live in the US and hit the link above to take you to Amazon, where you’ll find the discount automatically applied. The offer only applies to the black version, though, not the white version.

If you’re looking for a SteelSeries wireless headset with even more features, check out our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review, with this headset also including a desktop mixing station.