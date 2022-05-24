SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro refreshes top-of-the-line gaming headsets

Back in 2018, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless exceeded all expectations by combining the multitude of features from the best gaming headset with the sound quality of an audiophile-grade pair of cans. Fast-forward to 2022, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is ready to take over the mantle, complete with a good few upgrades and a refined new look.

Although it’s an entirely different design, some things might seem a little familiar. The wireless version continues the trend with swappable ear plates, dual wireless connectivity, hot swappable batteries, and a base station to charge them. The wired version still comes with GameDAC attached to control the chat mix, but this time it’s a second-generation booster.

The Arctis Nova series is far from a copy and paste job, though, as both headsets include a revised ComfortMax headband, height-adjustable earcups, an improved AI-powered noise cancelling microphone, 360-degree Spatial Audio, and enhanced hi-fidelity drivers that benefit from the customisability of the Sonar Audio software suite. According to SteelSeries, this is the first pro-grade parametric EQ for gamers in software form, so you don’t need a gigantic mixer to tinker with every audio band. We’ll need to wait for a hands-on to see how steep of a learning curve this is, but it’ll likely be supplemented with a range of presets to ease you in.

Neither of these headsets are cheap and SteelSeries understands that you’ll want an all-in-one headset for several devices if you’re to take such a big chunk out of your bank account. Not only can you get PlayStation and Xbox-specific headset models, the multi-system connect hub lets you manage cables by switching between two devices at the click of a button rather than having to mess about with wires.

One of the most exciting features is SteelSeries’ inclusion of active noise cancelling on the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which could isolate enough noise to identify footsteps that’ll win you that clutch or see you shouting at the tip-top of your lungs in the dead of night to celebrate. Fortunately, it also comes with a Transparency mode, which is similar to Sony’s Ambient mode in that it lets you hear your own voice clearer through the cups.

