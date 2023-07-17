This cozy new indie game lets you run your own sticker shop

Sticky Business has been on my mind for a while now. Thanks to the wholesome gaming community, I have been keeping my eye on cozy indie games like this one, hoping to spark a comforting joy within myself similar to the one produced by other cute genre highlights like Spiritfarer or Stardew Valley. I no longer need to wait as Sticky Business has finally released, giving us relaxing game lovers an entirely fresh and unique experience in which we run our own online sticker shop – customization, simulation, and all.

Do you love cats? Frogs? Mushrooms? Planets? Raccoons? Perhaps some shiny popsicles with smiley faces? If you answered yes to any of those, then you should check Sticky Business out. The game revolves around your sticker business, one in which you will be tasked with creating, packing, and selling your original, unique sticker designs.

To craft these one-of-a-kind stickers, you can combine dozens of different elements for a total of thousands of possible combinations. Each sticker will appeal to a different kind of customer, so you can make a shop with a strong, themed focus or have a little bit of everything for everyone’s tastes. Your business is all about your creativity, and your assorted sticker sheets will be there to prove as much.

Sticky Business sold itself to me with two words, to be honest. Holo and sparkles. That’s right, you can even add shimmer and shine to the stickers. Afterward, you also get to pack the stickers up with custom filling and paper. For an even more wholesome run at being a shop owner, throw in some extra goodies while packing a customer’s order up.

Is your brain just as overloaded with cuteness as mine is after hearing about all of the game’s features? You can buy Sticky Business on Steam for $8.99 / £7.65 during its release sale for 10% off its usual price.

If you are just as excited to make some adorable stickers as I am, be sure to browse through a few other amazing relaxing games. Those chill titles are sure to keep you as cool as a cucumber throughout the summer. You can also take a look at some of the best simulation games for some similar gameplay experiences in which you are placed in charge.