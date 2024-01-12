Combining the best of the entire RTS game genre, including Command and Conquer, StarCraft 2, Warcraft 3, and more, Stormgate, the debut work from Frost Giant Studios, finally has its first open beta on the way. Founded by former Blizzard developers, who also worked in conjunction with Chris Metzen before his return to World of Warcraft, Frost Giant successfully funded Stormgate after a hugely popular Kickstarter campaign. Now, the classic-style strategy game will be playable for the first time during Steam Next Fest.

Stormgate is an RTS game with a superlative pedigree, developed by former Blizzard designers whose credits include Warcraft, StarCraft, and more, and with music by Command and Conquer legend Frank Klepacki. In late 2023, Stormgate entered its first round of internal testing. Now, Frost Giant’s ambitious strategy sim is making its public debut as part of a huge open beta beginning in February.

“We will be opening up access to our closed beta, including full access to our ranked 1v1 and three-player co-op versus AI modes,” Frost Giant says. “This marks the first time we have opened the gates to the public, offering everyone an opportunity to get their hands on the RTS we’re building with the support of our incredible community.”

The Stormgate public test begins on Monday February 5, and runs until Monday February 12, as part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest. Players who have backed the game on Kickstarter will be able to access Stormgate “a few days” early according to Frost Giant, and also continue playing the RTS throughout February, after Steam Next Fest has concluded.

Stormgate will eventually launch as a free game, with an expected release window of summer 2024.

In the meantime, you might want to take a look at some of the other upcoming PC games making their way to you this year, or maybe the best strategy games, if you’re a serious RTS fan.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.